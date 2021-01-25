Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $43,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $169.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

