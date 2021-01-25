Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,241 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 229,313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $35.34 on Monday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.

