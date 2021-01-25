Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vericel (VCEL)

Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.50 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/9/2021 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

1/5/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/17/2020 – Vericel is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

VCEL stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4,123,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Get Vericel Co alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 81.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Vericel by 60.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.