Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several research firms recently commented on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

