Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.75

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 10607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,701,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,867 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,256.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 101,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

