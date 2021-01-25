Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPSEY shares. Barclays raised shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY remained flat at $$21.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

