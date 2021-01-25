Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.00

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 61 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.