iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.09

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 3823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

