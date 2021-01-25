iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

