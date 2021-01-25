iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $243.88. 60,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

