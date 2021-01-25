iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 177,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 256,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of REET traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. 625,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,508. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

