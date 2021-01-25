iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,072 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.20. 457,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547,660. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.95 and a 52-week high of $139.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.34.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

