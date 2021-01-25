iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.7% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 114,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,020.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 28,136 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $110.19 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.