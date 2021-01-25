iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 203,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,305 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85.

