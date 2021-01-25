iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Lifted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,896 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

