iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $90,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,550,000 after buying an additional 1,193,180 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,753,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,370,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,921,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,091 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.