iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lowered by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 320.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $218.30. 562,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,776. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $218.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

