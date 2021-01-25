iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,201 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after acquiring an additional 369,286 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $214.79. 33,256,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

