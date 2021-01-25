iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.00. 3,662,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,818,057. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average is $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

