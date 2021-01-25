iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.56

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.56 and last traded at $145.44, with a volume of 33979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,124,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.