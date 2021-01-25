iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,950 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.24 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 517,726 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

