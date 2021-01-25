iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,840,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$55.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,876. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

