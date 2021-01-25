iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

