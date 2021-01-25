iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,444 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 3.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,165,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,954,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,462,512. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

