iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $89.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $90.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

