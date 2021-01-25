iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.54. 732,904 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.