Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

ISR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.19.

Isoray stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Isoray in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Isoray during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

