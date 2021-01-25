IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IWGFF shares. HSBC started coverage on IWG in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IWG in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWGFF opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. IWG has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

