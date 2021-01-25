Janney Capital Management LLC Has $11.91 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

