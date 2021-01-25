Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $150.47. 74,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,782. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

