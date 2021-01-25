Janney Capital Management LLC Has $19.32 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.46 on Monday, hitting $187.48. 216,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

