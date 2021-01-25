Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 37.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DJP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,907. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Retur has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

