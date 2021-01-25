Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 11,079 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 288,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,083. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

