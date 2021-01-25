Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.73.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.74. 44,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,314. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $310.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

