Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 72,819 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,166,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.19. 6,414,636 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51.

