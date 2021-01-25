Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 87,811 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,811 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 36,317 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 190,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,772. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

