Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.68.

Shares of GS stock traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.95. 265,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.60 and a 200 day moving average of $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

