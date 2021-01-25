Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 89.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,618,000 after purchasing an additional 323,560 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 42.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,090,000 after purchasing an additional 257,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.17.

GPN traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.08. 51,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,966. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average of $182.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

