Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 148,742 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $113,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,147,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,840,000.

IGSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,364. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00.

