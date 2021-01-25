Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $101,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in AT&T by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.08. 1,473,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,080,008. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

