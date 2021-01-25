Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 585,317 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 444.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $78,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.20. 67,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,821. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

