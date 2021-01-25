Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,953 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $72,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.49. 37,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,278. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average of $187.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

