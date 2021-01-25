Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $58,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.70. 12,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,376. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $369.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.05.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.