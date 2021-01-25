Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,397,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,171 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $141,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

EFG traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.29. 460,505 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

