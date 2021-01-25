Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $60.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $60,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,095,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.22. 538,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,566,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.