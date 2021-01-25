Jarvis Network (JRT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $812,777.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00055027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00128024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00273466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

