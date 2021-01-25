JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.88 ($21.04).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEC. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) stock opened at €15.52 ($18.26) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.41. JCDecaux SA has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

