Jefferies Financial Group Comments on (RDS.A)’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of (RDS.A) in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for (RDS.A)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDS.A. MKM Partners initiated coverage on (RDS.A) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. ABN Amro upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. (RDS.A) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

RDS.A opened at $39.28 on Monday. (RDS.A) has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

