Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €173.80 ($204.47).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €165.08 ($194.21) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €149.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €142.16. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €179.50 ($211.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.