Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 733,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 304,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,549 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Jianpu Technology worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

